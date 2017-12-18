First win of the season for Phoenix girls

Coach Tiffany Shields had just the right motivational words for her Oberlin girls before Saturday’s game against Firelands.

“The girls have been so close to recording a win and just needed to get over the hump,” she said. “Starting off strong was going to be just the key that unlocked that elusive first victory.”

Out of the gate quickly, the Phoenix jumped on visiting Firelands with a 20-point first quarter and never looked back en route to a 62-34 win over the Falcons.

The win is Oberlin’s first in the Patriot Athletic Conference since the 2015-2016 season. “It was certainly one of our goals, but not our only one,” said Shields. “We really want to have this be a start and build on it in upcoming games.”

Leading the point parade for the Phoenix was junior Karissa Rankin with 23, while sophomore Victoria Jackson contributed 14 to the cause. Rankin leads the team and is among the league and county leaders, averaging 16 points per game.