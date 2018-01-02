WRESTLING: Four excel at Holiday Super Duals

The Phoenix grapplers closed the books on the 2017 portion of the schedule at the Vermilion Holiday Super Duals on Dec. 28 and 29.

The eight Oberlin wrestlers completed the tournament without a team victory but were very competitive among the smaller teams that had nine or fewer wrestlers. The Phoenix lost 37-36 to Port Clinton — with the score tied 36-36, the latter was awarded the victory based on the criteria of having the most first takedowns.

Oberlin narrowly lost 30-28 to Rhodes, 33-30 to Elyria White, and were soundly beaten by the remaining schools sporting a full lineup.

Four wrestlers — Robert Bouchonville, Reggie Bouchonville, Riley Horning, and Patrick Knowles — ended the tournament with a winning record. Several of the wins were by forfeit since many schools, including Oberlin, did not field full squads.

Robert Bouchonville (126 pounds) continued his breakout season by going 9-0 with two pins (2:38, 52 seconds), two decisions (13-3 and 13-6), and five forfeits. His impressive performance over tough foes was recognized by the coaches as he won the lightweight MVP title. He now sports a 16-5 record for the year.

Reggie Bouchonville (132) had a strong performance and went 8-1 on the weekend. He had three falls (5:31, 1:49, 1:25), three decisions (8-1, 11-5, 4-2), and two forfeits. His only loss was a 5-3 decision to Black River.

Horning (182) also had a stellar tournament, posting a 7-2 record. He had four forfeits to go with his three pins (a quick 16 seconds, 4:54, 1:10).

Knowles (220) ended the competition with a 5-4 mark. Besides the forfeits earned, he cradled his way to two pins (1:42, 5:10). He lost a hard fought decision 4-3.

Nate Everhart (160) had four wins against five losses; Charles Hersberger (170) wrestled to a 3-6 record; and Brandan McClung ended with a 2-7 record.

The Phoenix travel to Columbia this Saturday to participate in the Columbia Invitational. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.

Reggie Bouchonville, wrestling at 132 pounds for the Phoenix, uses a headlock for a pin during the Vermilion Holiday Super Duals.