Three wrestlers place at Columbia Invitational

The Phoenix wrestlers braved the cold and placed three at the Columbia Invitational on Saturday.

Reggie Bouchonville (120 pounds), Robert Bouchonville (126), and Brandon McClung(195) reached the podium in their respective weight classes.

Reggie Bouchonville, in his first competition at 120, won three matches and lost one on his way to a third place finish. Seeded third, he opened the tournament with a first period pin in 1:50. He dropped the semifinal match to the number two seed by a pin.

In his first consolation match, he jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead but was caught on his back. Bouchonville fought for a reversal and ended the match with a pin in 4:32.

In the finals, he wrestled aggressively, earning several near fall points for a 9-2 decision.

Robert Bouchonville added a runner-up plaque to his tournament hardware. He wrestled in a four-person round robin and ended the day with a 2-1 record.

He earned a pin in 1:43 in his first match. He had to fight back from a 6-2 deficit to gain a late second period pin in 3:49 in his second match. He dropped a 4-2 decision in the final match.

With only four wrestlers entered at 195, McClung also participated in a round robin. Unfortunately he wrestled more experienced opponents and did not win a match. He lost his first match by a 6-3 decision and the remaining two by pin. This was his first tournament placement of the season.

Rounding out the team were Nate Everhart wrestling at the lower 152 for the first time and Riley Horning at 182. Both failed to make it to the medal round.

On Thursday, the Phoenix grapplers start the Patriot Athletic Conference dual meet portion of the season. The matmen will head to Brooklyn to wrestle Keystone and Firelands in a double dual starting at 6:30 p.m.

Placing at Columbia: Brendan McClung (195 pounds) finished fourth, Reggie Bouchonville (120) was third, and Robert Bouchonville (126) was second.