WRESTLING: Reduced roster takes toll on Phoenix

With only five wrestlers in the line-up last Thursday, the Phoenix had virtually no chance of a team victory in a Stars division crossover match — they had to give up too many forfeits to larger teams.

Oberlin lost 54-9 to the Wildcats and 48-9 to the Falcons to start the Patriot Athletic Conference dual meet portion of their season.

Missing from the lineup were Charles Hershberger (160 pounds) and Brandan McClung (195), who were nursing the flu. Also missing was Patrick Knowles (220), who suffered a sprained thumb in practice and may be out for several weeks.

Reggie Bouchonville (120) split the evening matches. In the first, he earned a quick takedown and then a pin in 39 seconds using a near side cradle. He lost the second match by a second period pin. He now has a 13-6 record for the season.

Robert Bouchonville (126) was the only double winner for the Phoenix. After jumping out to a 5-0 lead, he easily scored a 7-2 decision against Keystone. Against Firelands, Bouchonville had to rally from a 5-5 tie using two reversals to gain a 9-7 win. He now sports a 20-6 record on the year.

Riley Horning (182) went 1-1 at the duals. He received a forfeit from Firelands and lost by a first period pin to Keystone’s district qualifier. He is holding a 14-12 record this season.

First-year wrestlers Nate Everhart (152) and Jeremiah Sutton (HWT) lost both their matches by pin to more experienced wrestlers.

The Oberlin grapplers are on the road this Thursday when they travel to Black River to compete against the Pirates and the Longhorns of Lutheran West. Wrestling begins at 6:30 p.m.

Robert Bouchonville scores a takedown in last week’s Stars division dual meet against Firelands and Keystone. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/01/web1_Robert-keystone.jpeg Robert Bouchonville scores a takedown in last week’s Stars division dual meet against Firelands and Keystone. Courtesy photo