Recap: Phoenix wrestle Pirates, Raiders

With only five wrestlers in the lineup, the Oberlin wrestlers didn’t have enough manpower this past week to secure a team win.

They lost 30-15 to the Black River Pirates and 27-12 to the Columbia Raiders.

Brothers Reggie and Robert Bouchonville were double winners, while Riley Horning (182 pounds) and Jeremiah Sutton (HWT) split the evenings matches. Nate Everhart (152) rounded out the lineup but didn’t win a match.

In the first match against Columbia, Reggie (120) and Robert (126) both secured pins. Reggie built up a 7-0 lead before getting a third period fall in 4:50. Robert didn’t need as much time, getting his pin in 1:45.

Instead of receiving a forfeit, Horning selected to move up to the higher 195-pound weight but unfortunately came away with a 3-0 loss.

Everhart and Sutton were pinned in their matches.

The Phoenix wrestled aggressively to win four of the five matches against the Pirates for a moral victory. After a scoreless first period, Reggie Bouchonville scored a reversal and two sets of back points for a 8-0 lead. He held on for an 8-1 decision.

Robert Bouchonville started with a takedown and backpoints for a 5-0 lead. His Black River opponent chipped away at the lead but Bouchonville held on for a 5-4 decision.

Horning, needed a late takedown in the third period to break a 5-5 tie to earn a 7-5 decision. Sutton added six team points with a forfeit from the Pirates.

The Oberlin grapplers will host Lutheran West and Clearview this Thursday in their only home match of the season. Wrestling will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Robert Bouchonville works for the pin in Phoenix wrestling action. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/01/web1_robert.jpeg Robert Bouchonville works for the pin in Phoenix wrestling action. Courtesy photo