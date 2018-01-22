BOYS BASKETBALL: Brooklyn beaten, Pirates cause problems

The busy back-to-back weekend got off to a fine start for the Oberlin Phoenix as they topped the Brooklyn Hurricanes with ease, 64-31.

They returned to the court the next evening to host non-conference foe Rocky River. The Pirates applied a heavy dose of man-to-man defense, caused numerous Phoenix turnovers, and returned home with a 75-38 victory.

Prior to the first contest, both Oberlin and Brooklyn celebrated Military Appreciation Night. Veterans in attendance were invited to the court to be honored and stand for the National Anthem.

Once the action tipped off, it was all Oberlin. The boys jumped out to a 35-14 halftime lead behind a 17-point outburst from senior guard Devan Yarber, who led all scorers on the night with 22.

In the second half, freshman Trajen Chambers drained four long-range threes as part of his 17-point performance to keep an ample margin between the Phoenix and the young Hurricanes squad.

Senior Darian Taylor contributed eight points in his first game on the home floor after sitting the first half of the season due to transfer restrictions. Also adding to the Phoenix point total were sophomores Azarie Hairston (7 points), Aaron Hopkins (5), and Giles Harrell (3), and junior Greg Richardson (2).

Coach Kurt Russell was pleased with what he saw.

“The boys played well tonight, keeping the ball under control and limiting turnovers,” he said. “The team is adjusting well to having Darian out on the floor and the rotations we’re putting on the court. It’s good to see the team making strides with the transitions.”

With the quick turnaround, the Phoenix never really got their feet under themselves in the second game, falling behind quickly against Rocky River.

The bigger and faster Pirates used their stifling defense to grab a 30-15 lead at the half en route to the 37-point victory.

Phoenix boys hoop stars pose in their Military Appreciation Night gear prior to their game against the Brooklyn Hurricanes. http://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/01/web1_IMG_7976.jpg Phoenix boys hoop stars pose in their Military Appreciation Night gear prior to their game against the Brooklyn Hurricanes. Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune