FFA members honored at Scholarship Night

Courtesy photo

Firelands FFA graduates enjoyed a night of success July 31 at the Lorain County 4-H and FFA Scholarship Night. The 10 members pictured earned about $10,000 to pursue their college goals. Awards included the Lorain County Fair Directors Scholarship (Megan Brandich, Emily Holcomb, Sam Ives), 4-H Endowment (Emily Pohorence, Sam Ives, Morgan Nance, Cheyanne Zenda), John W. Hostetler Scholarship (Megan Brandich, Claire Vilagi), Lorain County Junior Leader’s Scholarship (Sam Ives, Morgan Nance), Lorain County Junior Fair Board Scholarship (Sam Ives, Morgan Nance), Louise McConnell Memorial Scholarship (Cheyanne Zenda), Carl J. Diedrick Memorial Scholarship (Grace Pohorence), Fox Family Perpetual Scholarship (Brandon Palmer), Mike and Marie Yarosh Scholarship (Grace Pohorence), Wellington Implement Scholarship (Emily Holcomb), Mary C. Hoertz Scholarship (Sam Ives), Dorrell Pitts Memorial (Katie Fath), James and Roena McConnell Scholarship (Brandon Palmer), Fred H. and Dorothy A. Smith Scholarship (Sam Ives), and Kevin N. Younglas Scholarship (Katie Fath).