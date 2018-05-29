PHOTOS: Grads show off their Oberlin College pride

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Despite sweltering temperatures, 592 graduates smiled and cheered as they received diplomas at the 185th Oberlin College commencement ceremony. The world is your oyster, Class of 2018!

Graduates wave to family members as they prepare to walk onstage.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8741-1.jpg Graduates wave to family members as they prepare to walk onstage.

Judith Jackson shakes college president Carmen Ambar’s hand as she receives her diploma.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8740-1.jpg Judith Jackson shakes college president Carmen Ambar’s hand as she receives her diploma.

Elana Bell smiles as she leaves the stage.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8738-1.jpg Elana Bell smiles as she leaves the stage.

Eager graduates line up to receive their diplomas.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8728-1.jpg Eager graduates line up to receive their diplomas.

Brian Cabral scans the audience to find his family.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8744-1.jpg Brian Cabral scans the audience to find his family.

Lucien Fitzpatrick stops for a photo after crossing the stage.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8748-1.jpg Lucien Fitzpatrick stops for a photo after crossing the stage.

Veronica De Pascuale is all smiles as she receives her diploma.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8747-1.jpg Veronica De Pascuale is all smiles as she receives her diploma.

Ramzy Lakos hugs a faculty member after walking off the stage.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8757-1.jpg Ramzy Lakos hugs a faculty member after walking off the stage.

El Wilson flashes horns while crossing the stage.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8776-1.jpg El Wilson flashes horns while crossing the stage.

A faculty-led procession leads graduates onto Tappan Square.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8710-1.jpg A faculty-led procession leads graduates onto Tappan Square.

Graduates watch their classmates receive diplomas.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8739-1.jpg Graduates watch their classmates receive diplomas.

Melissa Harris and Eliza Guinn stop for a picture after the ceremony.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8772-1.jpg Melissa Harris and Eliza Guinn stop for a picture after the ceremony.

Last but not least, Elayne Zhou receives her diploma.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8781-1.jpg Last but not least, Elayne Zhou receives her diploma.

Kyla Vangelder shows off her tassel earrings.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8774-1.jpg Kyla Vangelder shows off her tassel earrings.

An albino squirrel plush toy sits atop of Ethan Ableman’s mortarboard.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/05/web1_IMG_8708-1.jpg An albino squirrel plush toy sits atop of Ethan Ableman’s mortarboard.

Graduates leaf through the commencement program to find their names.