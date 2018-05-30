Flood to be honored for solar contributions

NASA veteran and solar science pioneer Dennis Flood will receive the Wold Photovoltaic Energy Award on June 11 in Hawaii.

A longtime Oberlin resident, Flood earned the award for “his outstanding contribution to the development of science and technology of high efficiency and radiation-tolerant space solar cells, arrays, and systems” and for fostering international cooperating in developing the technology, according to a citation from the Wold Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion.

Flood organized the first such conference in 1994 and served as its first chairman.

He served 15 years as chief of the Photovoltaic and Space Environments Branch at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, where he pioneered work on solar cell space applications.

While at NASA, he also conducted research that established the feasibility of powering a human outpost on the surface of Mars using solar energy.

Flood is currently the chief technology officer at solar research and development firm Natcore Technology, which he co-founded.

The Michigan native holds a bachelor of science degree in physics from Wittenberg University, and master’s and doctorate degrees in solid state physics from Michigan State University.

While in Hawaii, he will celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary with wife Suzanne Sheppard Flood.

