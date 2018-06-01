Oberlin College grad returns to pastor First UMC

A new minister will start July 1 at Oberlin First United Methodist Church.

The Rev. David Cann is a graduate of Oberlin College and holds a master’s degree in divinity from Gammon Theological Seminary, a master’s in sociology from Loyola University, and a doctorate from Chicago Theological Seminary.

He grew up as the won of a Wesleyan preacher. While at Oberlin, he attended Rust United Methodist Church and it was there he received a call to ministry.

Cann led UMC congregations between 1979 and 1996 and then served from 1997 to 2013 as a professor of religion at Clark Atlanta University, professor at the Interdenominational Theological Center, and a high school math teacher in the Atlanta Public Schools.

He also served as ministerial moderator for the Central Eleuthera Region of the denomination’s Bahamas Conference. Most recently, he was pastor at First Warren United Methodist Church in Warren, Ohio. He and his wife Sherry have been married since 2011.

Sherry grew up Baptist in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Her career background is in the hospitality industry and she has managed resorts, restaurants, and worked as an event planner.

