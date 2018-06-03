PHOTOS: Oberlin High seniors become alumni

Photos by Jason Hawk | Oberlin News-Tribune

Graduation is a time of smiling faces and bittersweet goodbyes. We spent time with members of the Oberlin High School Class of 2018 as they hugged and shared their last moments together as students Friday night at Finney Chapel.

Graduate Kiah Fields poses with her brother, Kobe Fields, a Marine who made a surprise visit home from Japan just in time for commencement.

Leah Aulisio-Sharpe receives her diploma from Oberlin school board president Anne Schaum.

Marcquis Aguiniga Moore shakes the hand of Oberlin board of education member Jason Williams.

Devan Yarber grabs a hug from principal William Baylis on his way across the stage.

Nora Cavanaugh, who interned at the News-Tribune for her senior project, accepts her diploma.

Mortarboards are decorated with artistic messages for commencement.

Myleia Little, Shelbi Timms Federer, Samantha Green, and Hallie Kenney are fast friends.

Kaitlyn Mertes, Doug Hogg, and Christian Leos spend time behind Finney Chapel.

Ashton Nichols, Jackeb-Eligah Milan, and Justin Noble get ready to graduate.

The Oberlin High School trio of Vincenzo Ignagni, Brendan Ortiz, and Cortny Robinson performs.