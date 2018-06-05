Orange to protest gun violence

Courtesy photo

Wearing orange, about 80 people rallied Saturday on Tappan Square to protest gun violence and seek sensible gun control laws. They represented four groups: the Oberlin chapter of Moms Demand Action, peace vigil participants who usually meet weekly on the square, Oberlin Community Peacebuilders, and the League of Women Voters of the Oberlin Area. The League was holding its annual meeting across the street at The Hotel at Oberlin but interrupted its agenda to appear on the hotel balcony holding pieces of orange construction paper.

Wear Orange is a nationwide observance protesting gun violence. Orange is a color symbolizing safety and is worn by hunters. The observance was begun to honor the birthday of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old honor student who was killed by gang gunfire a week after she returned to her home in Chicago, having just participated in President Barack Obama’s second Inauguration ceremony. This is the third year Oberlin has participated in Wear Orange.