POLICE REPORTS

• May 25 at 4 p.m.: Scott Smith was arrested on a larceny warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

• May 26 at 10:45 a.m.: Spray paint on the building at Midas on South Main Street led to a criminal damaging complaint. A short time later, graffiti was reported at Gibson’s Bakery on West College Street.

• May 27 at 1:50 p.m.: During a traffic stop, police confiscated a small plastic baggie of suspected marijuana. The driver was issued a warning.

• May 27 at 6:53 p.m.: A 17-year-old girl said she was attacked by a 16-year-old boy in the Oberlin High School parking lot. A report said they had been riding together in a car and an argument over money led to a physical altercation. There were scrapes on the boy’s face and arms.

• May 28 at 5:54 p.m.: About $400 was reported stolen from a West Lorain Street home.

• May 28 at 9 p.m.: Jesus Sanchez was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

• May 29 at 12:41 a.m.: A belated assault complaint stemming from an April incident was reported.

