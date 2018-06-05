Aggravated vehicular homicide indictment in cyclist’s death

A secret grand jury has indicted an Amherst man in the October death of cyclist Jason Baird.

Jonathan Swiers, 28, faces counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after a crash, both third-degree felonies, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Baird, 26, was biking to work at the Blue Rooster Bakery in downtown Oberlin early on the morning of Oct. 24.

He was struck on Quarry Road near Rt. 511 in New Russia Township and spotted in a ditch by a passerby just before 6 a.m.

Suffering from a large head laceration, Baird was flown by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, where he underwent surgery but later died, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche believed to be involved the crash — and driven by Swiers — was found in the parking lot of AutoCam Precision Components in Wellington, troopers said.

Alcohol or drugs were not suspected as factors in the deadly crash, they said.

Swiers posted $50,000 bond on May 31 and was released from the Lorain County Jail.

