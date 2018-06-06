Smith faces adult murder charge

A former Oberlin Phoenix basketball player will be tried as an adult on charges stemming from the Jan. 23 shooting death of Cody Snyder in Elyria.

Justin Smith, who was 17 when Snyder was killed but has since turned 18, was bound over Wednesday to the adult court system on counts of murder and aggravated robbery. The decision came in a hearing in front of Lorain County Domestic Relations Court judge Sherry Glass.

Like Smith, Qwanda Woodson, 17, of Elyria, also faces murder and aggravated robbery charges and will be tried as an adult.

Their ages combined with the seriousness of the crime constitute a mandatory bind-over from the juvenile division to adult criminal court, Glass said.

They each received a bond of $500,000 and will continue to stay at the Lorain County Detention Home, pending trial.

Three adult suspects are also embroiled in the case.

Kajaun Anderson, 18, of Elyria, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Jeffrey Miraldi, 20, of Elyria, was indicted on four counts of tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter, trafficking drugs, possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse.

Jenna Turner, 19, of Middleburg Heights, was indicted on three counts of tampering with evidence.

Almost all charges include firearm specifications, stating the person possessed a gun while allegedly committing the offense.

Miraldi drove Turner and Snyder to Clinton Avenue to sell marijuana to Anderson, according to Elyria police. The car is registered to his father, Lorain County Court of Common Pleas judge John Miraldi.

The juveniles allegedly planned to rob the trio during the deal. Mid-transaction, Anderson allegedly opened the back door of the vehicle and showed a pistol. Miraldi told police, according to the report, that he “could not remember what was being said but remembered hearing a gunshot.”

Miraldi drove Snyder to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, where Snyder died from the bullet wound in his chest, police said.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

Justin Smith, seen here on the court for Oberlin High School, has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery and will be tried as an adult. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/06/web1_smith.jpg Justin Smith, seen here on the court for Oberlin High School, has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery and will be tried as an adult. File photo