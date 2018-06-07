Sidewalk and paving plans for summer

Six construction projects are slated to begin this summer in Oberlin.

The first will result in new sidewalks to make walking to and from school safer. Preparatory work will begin Monday, June 18 and construction will start the week of June 25.

Leftover money from a $500,000 Safe Routes to School grant awarded to the city in 2010 will go toward new sidewalks and lighted crosswalks near the district’s four schools. The city’s total cost for the construction phase is $125,812.

The work will be done by Smith Paving and Excavating of Norwalk and includes:

• 60 feet of sidewalk infill on West College Street.

• A 530-foot sidewalk on East College from Oberlin Road to Thomas Street.

• 1,200 feet of sidewalk on North Prospect from Grace Lutheran Church to Union Street.

• 300 feet of sidewalk infill on North Prospect between Rt. 511 and West College Street. A school zone flasher system will also be installed for Prospect Elementary School.

• 700 feet of sidewalk at the northwest corner of West Hamilton and South Professor streets.

• A 140-foot sidewalk on East College Street from the bike path to Shipherd Circle. A crosswalk and ramps will be installed on both sides of East College.

• 450 feet of sidewalk on East Vine Street between Park and Pleasant streets.

• 1,100 feet of sidewalk on Lincoln Street from Professor to Washington streets.

• 350 feet of sidewalk on Thomas Street and another 300 feet on Lincoln Street between Professor and Rt. 58.

• 530 feet of sidewalk on Smith Street between Rt. 58 and Pleasant Street.

Public works director Jeff Baumann said he is sending letters to all residents in affected areas to make them aware of the upcoming work.

The five remaining projects are currently out to bid and will begin next month, pending city council approval at a July 2 meeting.

The largest undertaking is an estimated $800,000 reconstruction of Lincoln Street from South Professor Street and back around south to Hamilton Street.

A 2,175-square foot pavilion project along Edison Street is part of “Phase IIB” of the Oberlin Underground Railroad Center and includes fully-accessible restrooms, bike racks, and additional sidewalks.

Moody-Nolan Architects of Cleveland estimate the cost of the pavilion to be $377,500. The project will be funded 80 percent federally and 20 percent locally, with up to $293,713 in Federal Highway Administration money.

Two Ohio Public Works Commission projects include grinding and resurfacing of about 2,200 feet of Oberlin Elyria Road on the southeast edge of town, and on North Professor Street between Lorain Street and West College Street.

Oberlin College is contributing toward the cost of the second project to provide for the installation of brick crosswalks along the west side of Tappan Square.

Lastly, sidewalks overlapped by the Columbia Gas main replacement project will be replaced.

Baumann said all project will be completed by the end of 2018.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.