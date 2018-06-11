POLICE REPORTS

• May 30 at 10:38 p.m.: Graffiti was discovered on the Morgan Street Reservoir barn.

• May 31 at 3:15 p.m.: Two cell phones were reported stolen from Verizon on Rt. 58.

• June 3 at 7:41 p.m.: Dustin Terry, 19, of Oberlin, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge through the Monroeville police department.

• June 4 at 11:29 a.m.: Police spotted a stolen vehicle on South Main Street. The driver said he was aware of the situation and had recovered the Nissan Altima about a week prior on a tip from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Two Lorain County sheriff’s deputy took the driver and Altima into their custody.

• June 5 at 4:22 a.m.: Police and firefighters were dispatched to a North Park Street home for a possible structure fire. The owner woke up when she smelled smoke coming from her basement. The small fire burned electrical boxes.

• June 5 at 4:08 p.m.: A man said a pickup truck was following him on Rt. 58 and nearby struck his vehicle. A police report said the truck went up on a sidewalk, returned to the roadway, and the driver got out. Juancarlos Torres, 42, of Lorain, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, driving with a suspended license, refusing to give a breath sample, and obstructing official business.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.