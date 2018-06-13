We’re collecting for Second Harvest

Staff photo

We’re holding a “Soup-er Summer” drive to benefit the nonprofit Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio. For the next several weeks, we are collecting donations of canned soup or beef stew at the Oberlin News-Tribune office, 42 South Main St., Oberlin. When you give at least two items, enjoy a cup of coffee on us. Donors can also get a special thank you with a year subscription at a discounted rate of $30! Why soup? It’s one of the “super six” items food banks usually need (others include cereal, peanut butter, canned vegetables, and tuna). We figure now is a good time to start storing up on nonperishable soups before the autumn demand hits. For every pound of food donated, Second Harvest can provide 1.2 meals to folks who need them.

