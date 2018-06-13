Curiosity shop opens downtown

It’s difficult to describe exactly what Mad Cow Curiosity Shop is about, said owner Brent Coward.

Handmade incense, records, video games, clothing, and posters are among the “vintage pop culture” collectibles tucked inside the new store located on West College Street. The space was previously home to the Velvet Turtle Salon.

Coward was a seller at Campbell House Antiques in Oberlin for a few years. When the store went up for sale, he said he had two choices — either stop completely or start anew.

“What I like to do and what I envisioned doing as a business really didn’t necessarily fit in the antiques store,” he said. “Now that I’m out of there, I’m a little more at liberty to do what I want to do.”

Ninety percent of the items at Mad Cow are authentic vintage. Coward said he avoids new reproductions, which makes gathering products to sell a physical feat. He attends auctions, estate sales, garage sales, and finds sellers online.

The store’s name is a play on both his last name and mad cow disease — what he calls a 1990s pop culture reference.

“I want a comfortable environment where you’re happy to come hang out, listen to some tunes, watch a movie, whatever,” he said.

Store hours are set for noon to 6 p.m. daily.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

Brent Coward is the owner of a new store on West College Street that sells vintage pop culture collectibles and clothing. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/06/web1_IMG_8785.jpg Brent Coward is the owner of a new store on West College Street that sells vintage pop culture collectibles and clothing. Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune