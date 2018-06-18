Paint the town at Oberlin Chalk Walk

The Oberlin Chalk Walk will return this weekend for its 13th year.

The summer celebration of imagination and artistry will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 throughout the city’s downtown district. In the event of rain, it will be held Sunday, June 24.

Artists from Oberlin and beyond will create amazing works with sidewalk chalk — and you can help! Volunteers will be on hand to provide free materials to folks of all ages so you can add to the sidewalk gallery up and down Main and College streets.

The Oberlin Chalk Walk is a collaborative event organized by the Allen Memorial Art Museum, the Firelands Association for the Visual Arts, Oberlin Business Partnership, Oberlin Heritage Center, and the Oberlin Public Library.

The day will be capped by a concert from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clark Bandstand on Tappan Square. Nitebridge will perform as part of the Oberlin Summer Concert Series.

Moss Stanley’s Nitebridge is a Cleveland band that plays jazz, country, blues, rock, and everything in-between.

Kids work on their sidewalk masterpieces during the 2017 Oberlin Chalk Walk. This year's event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.