Heritage Center offers summer camps for kids

The Oberlin Heritage Center will offer two returning favorites and one new hands-on history camp for kids this summer.

Camps run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and are designed for children ages eight to 13. This summer’s line-up includes:

• From Farm to Fork to Fun, July 16 to 20. Ever think about where your food comes from? How it was made? This camp gives participants a taste of the history of growing, selling, and serving food. Campers also will learn about ancient food preparation and preservation techniques from around the world.

• Architecture Camp, July 30 to Aug. 3. Children can learn the basics of architecture in this hands-on camp where creativity abounds. Participants will tour Oberlin architecture, explore building materials, try construction challenges, sketch designs, construct mini buildings, and envision buildings of the future. Scouts attending this camp will also complete some requirements for architecture badges.

• Explore Oberlin, Aug. 6 to 10. “Staff Only! Keep Out!” Do you ever wonder what’s behind that door? In this camp, look behind-the-scenes in museums, businesses, and landmarks in Oberlin and learn more about what makes the community run. The expedition focuses on the realms of education, art, history, entertainment, and city services.

All camp sessions are held at the air-conditioned Oberlin Depot at 240 South Main St., with some walking field trips nearby.

Sessions are taught by an experienced educator assisted by college student interns and community volunteers.

The cost of each camp is $110 per child ($100 for children or grandchildren of OHC members). Anyone registering prior to June 23 may take an additional $5 discount on each camp. Partial scholarships may be available to those who qualify for schools’ free or reduced lunch programs.

More information, including online registration, can be found at www.oberlinheritagecenter.org or by contacting Amanda Manahan, museum education and tour coordinator, at 440-774-1700 or tourinfo@oberlinheritage.org.