Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

A car crashed into Oberlin’s Dollar General store Monday after Susan Byron, 72, of Kipton Village, tried to park in a handicapped spot in front of the store. She accidentally applied the gas instead of the brake, said fire chief Bob Hanmer. Kathy Knox, who was manning the cash register, said a customer standing by the window was almost hit but jumped out of the way just in time.