Check out the 2018 Summer Concert Series

The Oberlin Summer Concert Series is celebrating its 26th year.

Three nights of free music have been planned by the Oberlin Business Partnership, with bands setting up at the Clark Bandstand on Tappan Square.

• Nitebridge will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 23. A popular Cleveland band, its repertoire includes music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

• The Classic Rock Trio featuring Eric Sosinski, Jim Tigue, and Jon Darling will perform from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, July 13. The regional band has classic rock, pop, and folk roots and provides danceable classic rock that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

• An old-fashioned community picnic will kick off the fun at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 27. Grilled sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, pretzels, and drinks will be sold. Disney characters and a superhero will make appearances. There will be schoolyard games, races, and contests, bicycle helmet fittings and registrations, and more. See 1960s and 1970s Volkswagen buses.

The Dan Zola Orchestra will perform at 6:30 p.m., followed at 7:30 p.m. by a special old-fashioned bicycle demonstration by the Ohio Wheelmen. They’ll show off a variety of authentic highwheeler bicycles while dressed in period costume on West College Street.

The orchestra will resume its concert at 8:30 p.m.