Teen alcohol sting nets charge

A 19-year-old informant wearing a wire was able to buy alcohol from Mickey Mart and Wal-Mart in a sting by police, according to an incident report released this past week.

Using an unmarked car, officers sent the teen into six stores June 8 to try to buy alcohol.

They provided $10 for each location. The underage buyer was instructed to provide his real Ohio driver’s license if challenged by check-out clerks.

At Mickey Mart, the teen picked two 24-ounce cans of Twisted Tea and cashier Maddy Updyke allegedly rang up both for a total of $5.32, according to the report.

It noted the cashier provided change of 68 cents, shorting the teen buyer by $4.

The receipt provided was for $3 in lottery tickets, which was determined to be from the previous cash register transaction.

Updyke, also 19, was charged with underage liquor sales, a third-degree misdemeanor. She entered a not guilty plea in Oberlin Municipal Court.

At Wal-Mart, the teen was able to buy a 24-ounce Bud Light, even after the cashier allegedly checked his license and birth date.

Ethan Carmichael, 19, was charged with underage sales and has since pleaded not guilty.

No violations were found during similar compliance checks at IGA, Gibson’s Bakery, CVS, Certified Marathon, or Murphy Oil.