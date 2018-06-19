POLICE REPORTS

• June 6 at 7:05 p.m.: Juveniles were reportedly fighting at Pleasant Street Park.

• June 7 at 9:30 a.m.: Shakara Brown, 21, of Lima, was served a warrant through the Oberlin police department for failure to appear in court for a probably cause hearing.

• June 7 at 6:23 p.m.: Christopher Gordon was arrested on a warrant through the Brook Park police department for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

• June 8 at 10:06 a.m.: A suspected case of arson was reported on Berger Court. A resident told police she believes someone burned the siding on her garage and the arm of a wooden bench.

• June 8 at 5:29 p.m.: Officers responded to an assault complaint on Maple Street. A tenant said the landlord’s son punched her daughter in the face. The matter was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges.

• June 10 at 1:44 p.m.: Aaron Doman was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

• June 11 at 6:35 p.m.: Amanda Rodriguez was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court for arraignment. She was also charged with driving under suspension.

• June 12 at 2:14 p.m.: A man was found deceased inside a Maple Street apartment, apparently of natural causes.

• June 13 at 12:40 a.m.: David Dock was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department for failure to appear in court on a drug possession charge.

• June 13 at 7:41 a.m.: Graffiti was found on the Frontier Communications building on South Main Street.

• June 14 at 9:53 p.m.: Two foster children were reported missing. They were later found riding bikes that did not belong to them.

• June 14 at 9:32 p.m.: Raymond Butler was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant stemmed from a secret indictment on counts of burglary and receiving stolen property.

