Vet preps for 15-mile walk

Even open heart surgery won’t stop Ed Hendershott from his annual 15-mile trek from Lorain to Oberlin.

At age 80, he will travel from Veterans Memorial Park to Wright Memorial Park on Labor Day to raise money for Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Five people, including his doctor, have advised against the lengthy course but Hendershott said his job is not done.

“Remember my motto? Don’t quit and don’t give up because the minute you do, you’re done,” he said. “I’m not going to give up until my people are taken care of. This is my small way of showing appreciation.”

Last year, after completing his walk on July 4, he collected $2,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Hendershott said he used to think one person couldn’t make a difference, but he surprised himself.

“You’re never too old. Now’s my chance to prove myself,” he said, pausing to wipe the tears from his eyes. “I’m trying to reach and touch a lot of people out there. Somebody has to take care of my people.”

Spitzer Chevrolet and Harley-Davidson are two of his biggest sponsors this year. Donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior on Hendershott’s behalf.

Ed Hendershott, 80, will walk from Lorain to Oberlin to show appreciation for his fellow veterans. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/06/web1_IMG_8959.jpg Ed Hendershott, 80, will walk from Lorain to Oberlin to show appreciation for his fellow veterans. Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune