Artists chalk the walks

A rain delay kept many artists at bay, but the sidewalks of Oberlin still flourished Sunday with chalkers and creators of all ages. Enjoy these photos from the event!

Amanda Mitchell draws a phoenix in front of the Oberlin Public Library.

Dad and son duo Nicholas and Jason Stalnaker bring Harry Potter to Oberlin.

Allyson Szczepanik fills a pavement square with tie dye circles.

Chloe Bicsak writes her name in pink and yellow.

Becky Madawick and Connie Van Frank bring cartoon characters alive with color.

Gregory Cross begins a large-scale female face.

Kaelyn Sanders blends a blur of yellow and blue.

Even dogs love the Oberlin Chalk Walk!

Kalei Houston adds the finishing touches to Yosemite Sam.

Lucio Scialdone and Ryan Beigi chill out next to their masterpiece.

Ryley Steggall blends orange and red together to begin a sunset.

Alanna Kelley uses her finger to add finishing touches to a drag queen.

“Abstract space” is how Cody Clawson describes his piece.

Michaela Streator’s unicorn comes alive with color.

Ana Cecilia McKay Lodge records a video of her coloring a dragon.

Raven Hardman uses spray chalk to add detail to an eye.

Estella Ohly turns herself into a chalk masterpiece.