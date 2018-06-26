POLICE REPORTS

• June 15 at 4:05 p.m.: Police assisted in a custody dispute.

• June 18 at 12:25 a.m.: James Gehm, 50, of Elyria, was arrested on a felony burglary warrant through the Norwalk police department. Officers found suspected drugs and a digital scale in his vehicle, according to a report.

• June 19 at 2:11 p.m.: Officers enforced a custody order on Tappan Square.

• June 20 at 10:21 a.m.: A woman told police a man tried to choke her. The suspect could not be located. A report noted he was wanted on a felony warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

• June 21 at 5:06 p.m.: Kaitlin Dennis was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

• June 23 at 8:47 a.m.: Donald Routsong was arrested on a warrant through the Oberlin Municipal Court for contempt of court.

• June 23 at 3:28 p.m.: Aaron Thompson was charged with domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The charge came after police were called to West College Street, where the suspect allegedly broke a woman’s cell phone to stop her from calling 911.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.