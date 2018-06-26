POLICE: Shots fired as graduation party ends

Four people were ordered out of an SUV and held at gunpoint early Sunday as Oberlin police responded to the sound of gunfire on the southeast side of town.

Shots rang out around 12:30 a.m. in the area of East Vine and South Pleasant streets, according to an incident report released Tuesday.

Officers found a large group of males fighting on the front lawn of a South Pleasant home where a graduation party had been held.

A 15-year-old there at first appeared to have been shot — but the teen had only small cuts on the forearm and thigh.

The injuries were possibly caused by shattered glass. Police found a bullet hole in the windshield of the Mercury in which the teen sat, the report said.

A witness said the shooting happened once the party was done and guests had started leaving. He believed the shot came from down the street in front of the Concord Manor apartments on East Vine.

A group of males in a red SUV and a tan sedan had been seen leaving at the time of the shooting — and then pulling back into the apartments’ parking lot a few minutes later.

Officers ran to the apartments and held four at gunpoint and ordered them out of a vehicle. None had any weapons.

The four said they had no part in the shooting. One told officers he’d seen several people arguing in the street and when he turned around they started firing.

That’s when the four males ran away — none saw what the shooter looked like. They were eventually released.

Back on Pleasant, the graduate’s mother said one guest described the shooter as “a young, dark-skinned male with dreads” and she had been told the suspect fired the gun into the air.

The Oberlin detective bureau is investigating the incident. If you have information, call 440-774-1061.