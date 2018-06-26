Stove fire destroys Prospect Street home

A house fire took the life of a family dog Monday night on North Prospect Street, but two adults and a baby escaped the flames.

A 27-year-old woman was heating oil on the stove and left the pot unattended, returning when she heard a smoke detector go off, according to a report from Oberlin fire chief Bob Hanmer.

Seeing flames, she rushed upstairs to rescue her eight-month-old baby and wake the woman’s 67-year-old father.

He made it out with one dog but a second was missing. It was later found inside the burning home by firefighters.

A neighbor called 911. When emergency crews arrived around 10:51 p.m., they found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the first and second floor windows of the 118-year-old home.

Fire spread from the kitchen through the first floor, up the stairs, and out a side window to the second floor, causing significant structural damage to the home, Hanmer said.

The blaze was brought under control by 11:13 p.m. Workers remained on the scene until about 3 a.m.

The home’s three occupants were taken to Mercy Health Allen Hospital in Oberlin for possible smoke inhalation. All were released early Tuesday and are staying with family members.

Oberlin firefighters met with one of the occupants Tuesday morning to tour the damage and salvage personal belongings from the now-uninhabitable house.