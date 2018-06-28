Nord Center poster campaign aims to save lives

A suicide prevention poster campaign has been launched in Lorain County by the Nord Center.

Funded by the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, the effort provides notebook-sized self-adhesive posters with tear-off crisis contact information.

Schools, bars, restaurants, salons, retailers, gas stations, doctor’s offices, and other businesses and organizations are encouraged to display the poster in restrooms to provide access to the information in a private, non-intrusive way.

To request a supply of suicide prevention posters for your organization, email tcommunications@nordcenter.org.

To get immediate free and confidential support for yourself or guidance to help someone at risk, call the Nord Center’s 24/7 crisis hotline at 800-888-6161 or text 4Hope to 741741.

To learn about the warning signs and risk factors of suicide, visit www.afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs.

The Nord Center is a private, nonprofit agency providing behavioral and mental health services to people of all ages in Lorain County.

Services include mental health, housing, sexual assault, and crisis and suicide prevention as well as culturally-specific services to bilingual and African-American consumers.