POLICE REPORTS

• June 25 at 4:49 p.m.: Jason Smith, 45, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court on an original charge of child support through Lorain County 911.

• June 25 at 5:40 p.m.: Zachariah Fausnaugh was charged with possession of marijuana.

• June 28 at 2:30 a.m.: Joseph Biagi was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension, refusal to submit to a blood-alcohol content test, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and open container in a motor vehicle.

• June 29 at 4:58 p.m.: A package was reported stolen after it was delivered.

• July 1 at 10:15 a.m.: A yard sign reading “Support Gibson’s” was reported stolen from a West College Street lawn.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.