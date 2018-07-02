Low-speed chase after man flees ‘hit’

A Clevelander said he stole an ambulance to escape “a hit out on him,” leading to a low-speed chase Friday that ended in Oberlin, according to police.

Michael Zunk, 32, was charged with fourth-degree felony counts of failure to comply with police orders and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He also faces a count of driving without a valid license.

Zunk told police he was at a Westlake emergency room with his girlfriend when he learned someone wanted him dead — so he found an unlocked ambulance with the engine running and took off “running for his life.”

Oberlin officers were contacted just after 8 p.m. by a staffer from Physicians Ambulance who was tracking the vehicle via GPS.

Police spotted the vehicle entering Oberlin from the west on Rt. 511 and tried to stop it, but Zunk kept rolling.

That’s when two more Oberlin officers and two Ohio State Highway Patrol units joined the pursuit. The speed of the chase was between 30 and 35 mph the entire time, a report said.

At one point, the ambulance driver signaled “wait a minute” with his finger, then gave a thumbs up but didn’t stop.

Troopers put down stop sticks near Oberlin IGA on Rt. 511 but the ambulance veered around them.

Officers parked their cruisers across the street at East College, forcing the ambulance to stop and Zunk was ordered out.

He was taken to the Lorain County Jail with no bond.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/07/web1_zunk.jpg