Two principals for four schools in 2018

Same faces, new positions.

With a potential PK-12 school on the horizon, the Oberlin school board has approved a shake-up in administrative roles for the 2018-2019 school year.

Susan Alig, principal of Eastwood Elementary School, will take over as district director of pupil services. Jim Eibel will take over as principal of both Eastwood and Prospect Elementary.

William Baylis will move from principal of Oberlin High School to serve as director of curriculum, filling the vacant spot left when John Monteleone resigned as assistant superintendent.

Christopher Frank will leave his role as principal of Prospect Elementary to become Oberlin High School’s assistant principal.

Michael Scott will be principal of both Langston Middle School and OHS.

Larry Thomas will go from assistant principal at the high school to the middle school.

Superintendent David Hall said many administrators have shared their career ambitions with him throughout the year. Knowing their strengths and desires, he started shuffling roles.

Eibel, for example, shared with Hall that he misses being in a busy school environment.

“When you’re in central office, you miss those things. Jim told me if he had a chance to go back, he would love the opportunity,” Hall said. “He misses the little kids.”

Each building will have someone to help take care of discipline and parental concerns.

“I think it’s going to work out very efficiently. We’re a small district,” Hall said.

