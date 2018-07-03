League members at national convention

Three Oberlinians were among the nearly 900 delegates participating in the League of Women Voters National Convention, held June 28 to July 1.

Mary Kirtz Van Nortwick, Alison Ricker, and Sue Simonson traveled to Chicago for the event.

Van Nortwick and Ricker serve as co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, which was honored as the recipient of the LWV Strengthening Democracy Award.

It recognizes work that helped to achieve congressional redistricting reform in Ohio via passage of Issue 1 in May on the statewide ballot.

Held every two years, the League of Women Voters convention affirms the organization’s mission of serving all residents through advocacy, education, and voter services.

This year, members pledged unanimous commitment to passage of the Equal Rights Amendment; overwhelming support for legislative actions to combat climate change; preserving the right to privacy for women in their reproductive health choices; and striving to abolish the Electoral College, which is in line with the League’s view that every person’s vote should have equal value.

Workshops at the convention focused on fostering civility in public discourse; strengthening social impact with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion; and supporting youth in their climate change lawsuits, among many others.

In addition to the business of the convention, hundreds of League members joined the Chicago “Families Belong Together March.” It was among the largest of more than 600 rallies and marches held across the country on June 30.

Leaders of the League of Women Voters of Ohio include co-president Alison Ricker, executive director Jennifer Miller, and co-president Mary Kirtz Van Nortwick. Here, Miller holds the Strengthening Democracy Award. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/07/web1_RickerMillerVanNortwick.jpg Leaders of the League of Women Voters of Ohio include co-president Alison Ricker, executive director Jennifer Miller, and co-president Mary Kirtz Van Nortwick. Here, Miller holds the Strengthening Democracy Award. Courtesy photo