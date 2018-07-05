North Professor Street repaving bids rejected

Repaving North Professor Street will cost about $50,000 more than Oberlin city council originally budgeted.

Two bids in the $192,000 range were received, far higher than city engineer Randal Robert’s estimate of $147,000.

Council voted July 2 to reject the bids in accordance with Ohio Revised Code, which disallows entering contracts if the price of the contract is 10 percent or more above the estimate.

Randall said the difference appears to be the result of inflated costs for small material quantities and the project schedule to meet the completion date.

The construction timetable had been about seven weeks, wrapping up Aug. 24 before school buses will roll.

The public works department will re-bid the project in July or early August.

Based on the bids received, public works director Jeff Baumann said he anticipates that the construction contract will cost more than anticipated.

An Ohio public works commission grant award of $38,539 and a contribution of up to $20,000 from Oberlin College are not expected to change.

The project includes milling roughly three feet, followed by select curb replacement and pavement base repair. A brick crosswalk will be added on the south leg of the intersection of West Lorain and North Professor streets, matching the crosswalk on the north side.

A brick crossing with accessible ramps will be added at the Memorial Arch on the west side of Tappan Square.

The streets will be paved with asphalt leveling and surface courses. Pavement markings, including crosswalks, stop bars, and sharrows will be thermoplastic for enhance durability.

Laurie Hamame

