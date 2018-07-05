Take a smartphone tour of historic Oberlin

Searching for tours of Oberlin’s history? You need go no further than your smartphone to find three routes, each with its own theme and focus.

The Coalition for Oberlin History has coordinated the development of these three short journeys into the town’s history.

The group is comprised of local residents from a range of institutions and backgrounds sharing an interest Oberlin’s past.

Lifelong Oberlin resident Phyllis Yarber Hogan created “Oberlin’s African-American Community: Historic Groveland,” a walk through the city’s southeast quadrant to explore the stories of nine prominent African-American women via houses connected with their lives.

With audio read by Oberlin high school students, the tour travels more than 100 years in just two blocks.

Two tours have been created by the Oberlin Heritage Center.

“The History of the Schools of Oberlin” begins with the Little Red School House, built in 1836 and moved to its current location at the OHC in 1958, and covers 10 buildings ending with the Oberlin High School, completed in 1965.

“The Westwood Cemetery Memorial Day Tour” honors 13 Oberlin men and women who served in conflicts from the Civil War to Afghanistan.

All tours are available free of charge for smartphones using the application izi.TRAVEL, which is available free for both Apple and Android phones.

More tours are expected to be released later this summer.

For more information on the Coalition for Oberlin History or its next meeting date, email liz.schultz@oberlinheritage.org.