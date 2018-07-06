Bids approved for summer construction

Roughly $7.1 million in bids were accepted June 2 by Oberlin city council for construction and pavement projects around town.

SIDEWALK MAINTENANCE PROGRAM

A $109,234 contract with Gregory Trucking of Elyria will fund the removal of sidewalks along East Lorain Street from Orchard Street to Hollywood Street.

Sidewalks in the area of last year’s Columbus Gas main replacement project will be replaced with new concrete.

A separate $7,488 contract was awarded to On-Site Concrete Leveling of Wellington for leveling concrete. Council action was not required since the price fell under $50,000.

A bid for concrete grinding has not yet been awarded.

City council budgeted a total of $100,000 for the 2018 sidewalk maintenance program, including $30,000 for the city’s share of the sidewalk repair and replacement program work. About $140,000 is left over, which public works director Jeff Baumann said is adequate to cover costs.

PAVING OBERLIN-ELYRIA ROAD

About 2,200 feet of Oberlin-Elyria Road near the George Jones Farm will be ground and resurfaced by Precision Paving of Milan for $162,689.50.

The short section on the southeast edge of town has not been repaved since 1985, according to former city engineer Keith Johnson.

Two inches of existing asphalt will be milled. A little over three inches will be leveled and surfaced to improve strength and increase durability, said Baumann.

The 18-foot-wide shoulders will be rehabilitated. New pavement markings, including stop bars, edge lines, and double-yellow centerline striping will be thermoplastic for enhance durability. New warning signs will also be installed.

LINCOLN STREET RECONSTRUCTION

Precision Paving was also awarded $681,364.50 to improve Lincoln Street from South Professor Street and back around south to Hamilton Street.

The work includes replacing five brick manholes and adding one new manhole in the sanitary sewer system. Up to 150 feet of eight-inch sanitary sewers will be replaced in two locations. Ten catch basins will be replaced along with the interconnecting pipe underneath the street.

All of the failing concrete curb will be replaced, which requires partial driveway apron replacement as well. Three inches of the existing asphalt street surface will be milled off. The sub-surface will be inspected and the necessary pavement base repair improvements made.

The street will be resurfaced with a a little over one inch of asphalt leveling and paving.

BIKE PATH TRAILHEAD

A $385,540 contract to build a 2,175-square-foot pavilion at the Underground Railroad Center was awarded to N&N Construction Company of Wakeman.

The trailhead will be along Edison Street and includes fully-accessible restrooms, bike racks, and additional sidewalks.

The project will be funded 80 percent federally and 20 percent locally, with up to $293,713 in Federal Highway Administration money.

PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE

An Ohio Department on Transportation preventative maintenance project will begin in Norwalk, travel east through Wakeman, and through Oberlin for about 1,900 feet before continuing east to Rt. 301. It also includes a short stretch of Rt. 511 to US 20.

The work will include paving, resurfacing, and the painting of new road markings.

The state will provide 80 percent of the eligible costs for the work in Oberlin and the city is expected to contribute the remaining 20 percent of the project cost, which falls around $28,000.

The city’s expected share was not included in the 2018 capital budget.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

