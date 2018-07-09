POLICE REPORTS

• July 2 at 3:28 p.m.: Jewelry was reported stolen from a Cedar Street residence.

• July 4 at 7:23 p.m.: Avis Townsend, 38, of Oberlin, was arrested on a warrant through the North Olmsted police department. He was wanted on a charge of theft.

• July 5 at 5:17 p.m.: Marquis Noble, 24, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department on an intimidation charge. He was also charged with driving under suspension.

• July 5 at 5:24 p.m.: A man reportedly threatened the life of a teenage McDonald’s drive-through worker and used antisemitic language. The girl was in shock, according to a police report, and said she thought the man was going to pull a gun.

• July 6 at 12:08 a.m.: A 16-year-old boy was charged with domestic violence after an altercation on North Park Street.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.