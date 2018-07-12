Changes coming for voter registration

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office is rolling out initiatives intended to “maintain the accuracy and integrity of our voter rolls while encouraging greater participation in our elections,” according to a release.

They include new notifications about changes to your voter registration status, using data from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to confirm your address, and guidance for county boards of elections regarding the state’s voter deregistration process recently upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We continue to find innovative new ways to improve the elections process in Ohio that are consistent with our mission to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” said Secretary of State Jon Husted. “These latest efforts ensure we continue to meet our responsibility under the law to keep the voter rolls up-to-date while also providing voters with additional opportunities to maintain their registration.”

Coming soon to www.myohiovote.com will be a notice if the state is considering removing you from the voter rolls. Voters who opt not to cast a ballot for two years will receive a confirmation notice in the mail; if you fail to respond or participate in any voter activity (such as voting or updating their voter registration information) for the following four years, your voter registration will be revoked.

Also new: When you renew your Ohio driver’s license or state identification card through the BMV – and provide the same address as the one included in your voter registration – it will serve as confirmation of your address for voting registration purposes.

County boards have also been instructed to mail an additional notice 30 to 45 days prior to cancellation to any voters impacted. The “last chance” mailer is intended to encourage individuals to respond and to remain active voters, Husted’s office said.