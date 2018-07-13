Tractor tank overturns on Rt. 58

Fertilizer leaked onto the highway Friday after a tank being pulled by a tractor fell overturned at the corner of Rt. 58 and Russia Road in New Russia Township.

The vehicle had been traveling south on Rt. 58 at 11:40 a.m. and turned east onto Russia Road when the tank flipped onto its side. Firefighters helped quickly stop the leak and contain it to an area near the intersection’s southeast curb.

No other vehicles were involved and the tractor’s driver was unharmed. It is unclear whether excessive speed was a cause in the crash, said Oberlin assistant fire chief Mike Streator.

Oberlin firefighters clean up leaked fertilizer Friday after a tractor’s tank turned onto its side at the corner of Rt. 58 and Russia Road. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/07/web1_IMG_6535.jpg Oberlin firefighters clean up leaked fertilizer Friday after a tractor’s tank turned onto its side at the corner of Rt. 58 and Russia Road. Jonathan Delozier | Oberlin News-Tribune