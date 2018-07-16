Wiley recognized by Ohio Senate

Courtesy photo

Oberlin police officer Bashshar Wiley has been commended in a letter from the Ohio Senate for his work as a community historian. Signed by Senate President Larry Obhof and Sen. Gayle Manning, the letter applauds his work in rediscovering how Oberlin constable Franklin Stone died more than a century ago.

Wiley will speak on “The Case Files of the Durham Family” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Oberlin Public Library. The talk will cover Samuel Durham’s involvement with the on-duty death of Stone as well as the unsolved murder of Windom Durham in 1962 on Lincoln Street. The event is sponsored by the Oberlin African-American Genealogy and History Group.