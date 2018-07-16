Posted on by

This weekend: Outdoor Basketball Festival

Staff Report

Sam Daniels attacks the hoop in the 2017 Oberlin Outdoor Basketball Festival at Park Street Park.

File photo

Don’t miss the 36th Annual Outdoor Basketball Festival this weekend in Oberlin!

The fun will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 20 with the Legends of the Past game at Oberlin High School, featuring Lorain County hoops stars of yesteryear.

Tournament play will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 22 at Park Street Park.

Sixteen teams of 12 will fight for court dominance in the double-elimination tournament. Games are always played rain or shine.

Planning to watch? Be sure to take plenty to drink and you’ll probably want an umbrella, too — the forecast shows temperatures around 85 degrees with thunderstorms likely.

File photo

