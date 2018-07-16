This weekend: Outdoor Basketball Festival

Don’t miss the 36th Annual Outdoor Basketball Festival this weekend in Oberlin!

The fun will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 20 with the Legends of the Past game at Oberlin High School, featuring Lorain County hoops stars of yesteryear.

Tournament play will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 22 at Park Street Park.

Sixteen teams of 12 will fight for court dominance in the double-elimination tournament. Games are always played rain or shine.

Planning to watch? Be sure to take plenty to drink and you’ll probably want an umbrella, too — the forecast shows temperatures around 85 degrees with thunderstorms likely.

Sam Daniels attacks the hoop in the 2017 Oberlin Outdoor Basketball Festival at Park Street Park. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/07/web1_IMG_5088.jpg Sam Daniels attacks the hoop in the 2017 Oberlin Outdoor Basketball Festival at Park Street Park. File photo