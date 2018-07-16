AMAM presents works in Cleveland art fest

Architecture is a common thread in three works of art on display at the Allen Memorial Art Museum in Oberlin.

The pieces are part of Front International, a three-month exhibit showcasing more than 100 international, national, and regional artists at 28 venues across Northeast Ohio.

Artist commissions, performances, films, and public programs are being hosted in Cleveland, Akron, and Oberlin through Sept. 30.

Installations by Barbara Bloom and Juan Araujo were organized by AMAM curator Andrea Gyorody and are supported by the Nord Family Fund.

New York-based artist Barbara Bloom has created a work for the museum’s Ellen Johnson Gallery, which was designed in the 1970s by postmodern architect Robert Venturi. The gallery is “far from a neutral white cube” and Bloom created “The Rendering (H x W x D =)” to force viewers to experience works as though they are breaking away from the two-dimensional plane and into the third dimension. This exhibit extends beyond the run of Front International through Dec. 16.

Venezuelan artist Juan Araujo created a site-specific installation called “Redwood” at the Weltzheimer/Johnson House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Based on Araujo’s firsthand observation of the site, he created a video and a cycle of paintings for the interior and exterior of the house.

During the exhibition, the Weltzheimer/Johnson House will have extended hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Sunday open houses on Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 will require advance registration.

Cui Jie’s exhibition — her first solo presentation in the United States — is comprised of paintings, drawings, and 3-D printed sculptures. Modeled on existing structures such as the Shanghai Bank Tower, the paintings combine modernism with dystopian surrealism.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Artist Barbara Bloom says “The Rendering (H x W x D =)” is a work that “screams ‘Architecture’ with a capital A.” https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/07/web1_bloom.jpg Artist Barbara Bloom says “The Rendering (H x W x D =)” is a work that “screams ‘Architecture’ with a capital A.” Courtesy photo