POLICE REPORTS

• July 7 at 1:18 p.m.: Someone ripped a mailbox off the side of a North Main Street home, allegedly after they were asked to leave for being “obnoxious.”

• July 8 at 12:01 p.m.: Two Honda 50cc dirt bikes were reported stolen from a South Professor Street barn where a padlock had been cut off. Tools valued at $500 and an air compressor valued at $400 were also taken.

• July 9 at 7:16 a.m.: A vehicle was egged on Clark Court.

• July 9 at 9:45 p.m.: A foster parent reported a runaway boy.

• July 10 at noon: Lorain County Children Services requested an investigation of an alleged sexual assault on West College Street. A 16-year-old is suspected in at least one incident approximately a year ago.

• July 11 at 1:12 p.m.: Heidy Merced, 34, of Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant through the Fairview Park police department for contempt of court.

• July 12 at 2:05 p.m.: An air conditioning unit, rotary tiller, power washer, and firewood were reported stolen from a West Lorain Street residence.

• July 12 at 2:11 p.m.: A knife found stuck in the ground at Pleasant Street Park was retrieved by police.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.