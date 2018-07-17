Demand for Oberlin food pantry rising

FOOD OPPORTUNITIES

• To get help from the Oberlin Community Service food pantry, visit the center from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you arrive after 11:45 a.m. or 4:45 p.m., you will be offered a pre-packed bag. Oberlin residents may select fresh produce, nonperishables, and prepared food items. When available, household goods, toiletries, and diapers are also offered.

• A free produce distribution is held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Oberlin Community Services and 4-6 p.m. the last Thursday of the month from July to October outside of the Oberlin Depot. You may walk in or go through a drive-through. A photo ID is required.

• Free summer lunches are available for anyone in Oberlin up to age 18 who qualifies for free-and-reduced price lunch. No ID or paperwork is required. Call for more information.

• Community members can plant and harvest food at an on-site community garden. If produce is taken, it must be weighed by Oberlin Community Services staff for tracking purposes.

HOW TO HELP

The center accepts monetary, produce, and time donations. To donate or volunteer, call 440-774-6579 or show up at 285 South Professor St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.