Baseball players hit Myrtle Beach

Courtesy photos | Oberlin News-Tribune

Two Oberlin 10-year-olds were given plaques and rings after taking second place at a week-long national youth baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Zach Gaines and Julian Anderson, who play for a travel team from Strongsville, made it to the final round but lost to a team from Miami, Fla. In the game, Gaines was the starting pitcher and led the team in batting average, slugging percentage, hits, singles, doubles, triples, runs scored, and stolen bases. Anderson nailed five home runs and was second on the team in doubles and triples. The two played Lorain County Hot Stove until they tried out for the Strongsville Stallions.