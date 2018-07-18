Learn about Oberlin’s Jewett family

Here’s your chance to learn about the 1884 Jewett House, the home’s first residents, Frank Fanning and Sarah Frances Gulick Jewett, and their ties to other Jewetts on the family tree.

The Oberlin Heritage Center will celebrate family with free, public festivities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 in and around the house at 73 South Professor St.

Special guests for the day will include members of the national association of the Jewett Family of America. Their roots span nearly 400 years in America with strong ties to abolition, missionary work, and higher education.

Visitors can play old-fashioned games on the lawn of the 1836 Little Red Schoolhouse throughout the day or step back in time and explore the first floor of the 1866 Monroe House on a self-guided tour.

Or you can enjoy “I Spy Oberlin,” a free, guided, one-hour walking tour through historic Oberlin designed especially for children ages five to 11 accompanied by an adult. Participants are kept on their toes seeking out historic markers, decorative details, and Oberlin oddities. The tour begins at 11 a.m. at the Heritage Center’s Monroe House, 73 1/2 South Professor St. Advance reservations are encouraged — sign-up at www.oberlinheritagecenter.org or call 440-774-1700 for more information.

Members of the Jewett Family will visit the Heritage Center’s Jewett House during the afternoon, and all are welcome to attend a 2 p.m. mini-program about Frank and Fannie Jewett, who lived in the house from 1884 to 1923. Hear about Jewetts who served as officers in the 54th Massachusetts regiment, the first African-American company in the Civil War. Discover the Jewett ties to Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1852 anti-slavery novel, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

For more on this Oberlin Heritage Center event or other upcoming activities, visit www.oberlinheritagecenter.org or call 440-774-1700.