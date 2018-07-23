Girl earns free bike from police, AAA

Adelaide Bandy was riding her bike to the Oberlin Public Library when she was stopped by a cop.

The seven-year-old immediately stiffened and asked her mom, “What did I do?”

Patrol officer Adis Kuduzovic issued Bandy a “citation” when she was spotted riding with her bike helmet on: “I could tell she was nervous, especially when I asked if I could talk to her for a minute,” he recalled. “But then I told her it’s a good citation and she smiled.”

Every year, Oberlin police write AAA tickets for free ice cream cones to children they spot cycling safely.

For 26 years, the Helmet Smart campaign has aimed to increase safe riding habits. Lori Cook, safety advisor for AAA East Central, drew Bandy’s name from a pool of tickets she received from officers across 10 counties.

She was there July 17 to help Kuduzovic surprise the little girl with a brand new pink and purple bicycle and matching helmet for herself, as well as a helmet, rear view mirror, and water bottle for Bandy’s three siblings.

Patrol officer Adis Kuduzovic and AAA safety advisor Lori Cook present Adelaide Bandy with a brand new bike and helmet. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/07/web1_IMG_9181.jpg Patrol officer Adis Kuduzovic and AAA safety advisor Lori Cook present Adelaide Bandy with a brand new bike and helmet. Photos by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News Tribune Adelaide Bandy said she was scared when Oberlin officer Adis Kuduzovic approached her — but then he told her it was for a good reason. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/07/web1_IMG_9184.jpg Adelaide Bandy said she was scared when Oberlin officer Adis Kuduzovic approached her — but then he told her it was for a good reason. Photos by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News Tribune