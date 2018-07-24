POLICE REPORTS

• July 17 at 1:18 p.m.: A person overdosed on heroin in the parking lot of Certified Gas on US 20. Police found the person lying on the ground next to a car, unresponsive. The subject was revived by naloxone and taken to Mercy Health Allen Hospital.

• July 17 at 1:37 p.m.: A girl allegedly assaulted her aunt on Kimberly Circle.

• July 17 at 4:07 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible drug overdose on East Lorain Street. The victim was lying on a bed, barely breathing and unresponsive. He woke up after being administered naloxone and EMS used a breathing bag to keep him breathing. The man denied any illicit drug use.

• July 17 at 8:08 p.m.: A wooden smoking pipe was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• July 18 at 5:56 p.m.: A man reportedly thinking of taking his own life voluntarily went to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center for psychiatric assistance.

• July 18 at 9:37 p.m.: A fight broke out and a woman was bitten by a dog on South Pleasant Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The matter was referred to the city prosecutor and municipal court for possible charges.

• July 19 at 11:05 p.m.: Officers responded to a dispute between a woman and her foster child.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.